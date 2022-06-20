Strange lights appear in New Zealand night sky; what was it and how did it form?

An unusual, spiralling plume of gas and light was seen across the night sky in New Zealand. It was first seen in Nelson, a city at the tip of New Zealand’s southern island, from where it travelled about 750 km all the way south to Stewart Island by 7.30 pm (local time) on Sunday. It was then the sight was most prominent.

These were photographed by a friend in #Asheville last night. The spiral at the end was taken last night in New Zealand and sent to a friend of mine (next tweet.) Then what @VennieKocsis saw the night before last. So much activity right now!

The unusual bright swirl spawned some extremely optimistic sci-fi-esque theories. Many eye witnesses speculated whether it was an astronomical phenomenon or was it extra-terrestrial activity including one having to do with a wormhole leading to another galaxy.

The truth behind the phenomenon

The theories were great, but experts have found the real cause behind the phenomenon. It appears that the bright blue spiral was caused by the SpaceX's Globalstar 2 FM15. The rocket, after releasing its payload, spins, and vents fuel from its upper stage. This vapour trail then reflects light creating a highly visible swirl visible from the ground.

Experts at the New Plymouth Astronomical Society on the North Island of New Zealand explained that the phenomenon was caused by this fuel dump as the SpaceX's Globalstar 2 FM15 was likely to have passed New Zealand around that time.

According to spaceflightnow.com , SpaceX made three launches over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The last one which was a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Globalstar FM15 satellite was launched hours before the phenomenon appeared.

SpaceX hauled a Globalstar communications satellite into orbit early Sunday from Cape Canaveral, pulling off the third Falcon 9 rocket flight in 36 hours, the fastest sequence of three missions by any commercial launch company in history.

The SpaceX rocket passed South of NZ just over an hour into its flight around 5.30 pm, and it probably passed again around 90 to 120 minutes later, around 7.30 pm.

This is not the first time a SpaceX spacecraft has triggered such a phenomenon. Earlier, many of the launches and passing Starlink satellites have caused similar light trails which were mistaken for UFOs.