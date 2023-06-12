SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into space — Find out when and where to watch

SpaceX will launch its 20th batch of Starlink satellites into the lower orbit of the Earth at 12.40pm IST on Monday. Read on to know where you can watch the launch live.
Elon Musk-led SpaceX will launch another batch of 53 Starlink V1.5 internet satellites in to the low-Earth orbit at 12.40pm IST.
The 53 Starlink spacecraft, atop a Falcon 9 rocket, is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceX on its website stated that if required, there would be another launch opportunity available at 2.22pm IST. Backup opportunities of 12.15pm and 1.56pm IST on June 13 were also available.
Also Read: All you need to know about new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’, successfully flight-tested by DRDO
SpaceX has launched over 40 missions this year, so far. Of them, 19 were Starlink missions. Monday's launch will make SpaceX's total number of Starlink satellites number reach 4,596.
Monday's launch can be streamed live on SpaceX's official Youtube channel. It will begin five minutes before the liftoff.
If all goes well, the first stage of Falcon 9 will return to Earth around eight-and-a-half minutes following liftoff for a pinpoint touchdown on 'A Shortfall of Gravitas', a SpaceX droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to Space.com.
Starlink is a 'satellite constellation' in the Earth's lower orbit to deliver broadband internet. Accordingt to SpaceX's website, it has made a total of 237 launches, 171 reflights and 198 landings.
First Published: Jun 12, 2023 9:33 AM IST
