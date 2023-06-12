CNBC TV18
SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into space — Find out when and where to watch

SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into space — Find out when and where to watch

SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into space — Find out when and where to watch
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 9:34:12 AM IST (Updated)

SpaceX will launch its 20th batch of Starlink satellites into the lower orbit of the Earth at 12.40pm IST on Monday. Read on to know where you can watch the launch live.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX will launch another batch of 53 Starlink V1.5 internet satellites in to the low-Earth orbit at 12.40pm IST.

The 53 Starlink spacecraft, atop a Falcon 9 rocket, is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceX on its website stated that if required, there would be another launch opportunity available at 2.22pm IST. Backup opportunities of 12.15pm and 1.56pm IST on June 13 were also available.
