Star named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is it official now?

The Aurangabad unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly named a star after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to mark his birth anniversary. Aurangabad BJP president Shirish Boralkar told ANI that the unit had named a star after the ‘Bharat Ratna’ recipient whose birth anniversary falls on December 25. As proof of the new name of the star, Boralkar posted a certificate from the International Space Registry.

According to ANI, the certificate said, “The star with the coordinates 14 05 25.3 -60 28 51.9 has been registered in the International Space Registry on December 25, 2022. The star gets the name Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. Registration Number - CX16408US.”

The news agency said that the star is located 392.01 light years away from the Earth and is the closest star to the Sun.

It is important to note that only names of the stars approved by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), a 100-year-old body comprising over 10,000 astronomers worldwide, are used by professional astronomers. Thus, officially individuals, groups, or commercial entities cannot buy any name for any celestial body or give a new name to a star.

On its official website, IAU has stated, “The IAU supports a Working Group on Star Names (WGSN), which catalogues the names of stars from the world's cultures and maintains a catalogue of approved and unique proper names.”

The IAU does not associate itself with the commercial practice of ‘selling’ fictitious star names, surface feature names, or real estate on other planets or moons in the Solar System.

Several competing businesses, including International Space Registry, International Star Registry, and Star Register, are involved in the practice of selling stars or star names. Thus, a name bought from one of these businesses would only be recognised by them and their partner services, but it can’t be accepted as an official name for a star.

It is also important to note that the nearest-known star to the Sun already has a name. It is called Proxima Centauri (or Alpha Centauri C). It is a part of the Alpha Centauri star system. Proxima Centauri, a red dwarf that is about one-eighth of the Sun's size, is located over 4.2 light years away from the Earth.