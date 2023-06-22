SpaceX to launch 47 Starlink satellites today: Here is when and how to watch

Thursday's Starlink mission will be the first of an early-morning spaceflight doubleheader with another launch set to take place minutes later.

SpaceX is set to launch yet another large batch of 47 Starlink internet satellites on June 22. A Falcon 9 rocket of the space firm will lift off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday at 12:49 pm IST (12:19 am local time) with the 47 Starlink satellites. In case the mission is delayed, a backup opportunity is available at 12:23 pm IST on June 23.

The upper stage of the rocket will continue to carry the 47 Starlink satellites and deploy them in low Earth orbit about 19 minutes from the lift-off.