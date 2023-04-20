SpaceX's Starship explodes during test flight

The rocket started to spin out of control and eventually exploded four minutes after takeoff, crashing into the Gulf.

The world watched in shock as SpaceX's Starship, the largest rocket in the world, exploded during a test flight at the company's launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday, April 20.

Elon Musk's company successfully launched the Starship rocket, which is nearly 400 feet tall, from the southern tip of Texas.

The initial plan was for the booster to detach from the spacecraft a few minutes after liftoff. However, the plan did not go as expected. Instead, the rocket started to spin out of control and eventually exploded four minutes after takeoff, crashing into the Gulf.

Despite the failure to complete the full flight test, SpaceX declared it a success.

"We cleared the tower which was our only hope," said Kate Tice, a SpaceX quality systems engineer.

There were no people or satellites on board for this inaugural launch. The launch was watched by numerous spectators from several miles away, although the launch site itself was off-limits.

Earlier, SpaceX made a first go at getting this launch off the ground on Monday, but a pressure valve in the Super Heavy booster apparently froze. The company’s teams worked to resolve a number of unidentified issues to make a second attempt possible today.