SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle harassment claim on Musk, says report

SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by Elon Musk in 2016, according to a report from Insider.

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

"The attendant alleged that Musk exposed himself and propositioned her in a private room on the plane during a flight, according to the friend," the report said. Musk offered to buy the attendant a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, it said. Representatives for Hawthorne, California-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp. didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.