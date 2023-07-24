CNBC TV18
    WATCH | SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 10:03:28 AM IST (Updated)

    SpaceX has launched over 54 missions this year, so far. Of them, 27 were Starlink missions. The 22 new satellites were launched to the low-Earth orbit from California's Space Launch Complex today.

    Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched a new batch of Starlink satellites into space from Florida, US at 8.50pm ET on Sunday, July 23 (early hours of Monday IST).

    The 22 new satellites were launched to the low-Earth orbit from California's Space Launch Complex. The official handle of SpaceX confirmed the deployment of the 22 satellites.
    "This was the sixth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and now three Starlink missions," the SpaceX website stated.
    SpaceX has launched over 54 missions this year, so far. Of them, 27 were Starlink missions.
    Starlink is a 'satellite constellation' in the Earth's lower orbit to deliver broadband internet.  Accordingt to SpaceX's website, it has made a total of 248 launches, 182 reflights and 209 landings, so far.
    Also Read: Amazon builds $120 million satellite processing hub in Florida for global broadband internet
    First Published: Jul 24, 2023 9:56 AM IST
