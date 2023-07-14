SpaceX Falcon 9’s 16th mission to now launch on Saturday: Here’s when and where to watch

Earlier, the space agency targeted a launch on early Friday, which was called off 40 seconds before the launch due to reasons which aren’t immediately clear.

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was aborted on Friday and now the mission will be utilising the backup slot. The space agency now plans to launch the 54 Starlink satellites aboard the Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday.

Friday’s mission was called off just 40 seconds before the lift-off due to reasons which aren’t immediately clear, as per a Space.com report.

“We are overly cautious on the ground. And if the team or the vehicle sees anything that looks just even slightly off, we will stop the countdown," SpaceX engineer Atticus Vadera was quoted as saying in the report.

However, the Falcon 9 rocket and the Starlink satellites are okay, he added.

The upcoming mission will be the 16th mission for this particular rocket's first stage, matching a record of most re-use missions set less than a week ago by another Falcon 9.

If all goes as per the plan, the Falcon 9 rocket’s non-reusable upper stage will continue to carry the 54 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, ultimately deploying them about a little over an hour after lift-off.

When and where to watch:

The upcoming launch will happen at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday at 9:45 AM IST (12:40 AM EDT).

The live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes ahead of the launch.

Interested viewers can watch the vent live on the SpaceX website at https://www.spacex.com/launches/mission/?missionId=sl-5-15

The live streaming of the launch will also be available on the official YouTube channel of the space agency.

