SpaceX capsule successfully docks at International Space Station with four astronauts on board

In a successful mission, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, carrying four astronauts from the United States, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The capsule, named Endeavour, arrived at the ISS shortly after 1:40 a.m. EST on Friday, after launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The docking manoeuvre was delayed slightly, as SpaceX ground control teams paused the capsule 65 feet from the ISS for 23 minutes to verify that all 12 latching hooks were properly deployed, despite a faulty sensor showing a possible malfunction. The issue was eventually resolved after a software override was activated by ground teams.

Once the capsule was secured to the ISS, the four-member crew went about conducting a series of standard leak checks and pressurizing the passageway between the capsule and the station's interior, a process expected to take about two hours.

The crew will spend the next six months conducting over 200 experiments and technology demonstrations, ranging from studying human cell growth in space to controlling combustible materials in microgravity. Some of the research will help pave the way for future long-duration human expeditions to the Moon and beyond under NASA's Artemis program.

The ISS crew will also be responsible for performing maintenance and repairs aboard the station and preparing for the arrival and departure of other astronauts and cargo payloads.

The mission, designated Crew 6, marks the sixth long-duration ISS team that SpaceX has flown for NASA since May 2020. The crew is led by Stephen Bowen, a veteran of three Space Shuttle flights and seven spacewalks, and includes fellow NASA astronaut Warren "Woody" Hoburg, making his first spaceflight.

The team is rounded out by UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, the second person from his country to fly to space, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, an engineer and spaceflight rookie.

The inclusion of Alneyadi in the Crew 6 mission is notable, as he is the first person to launch from US soil as part of a long-duration space station team. Overall, the successful launch and docking of the Crew Dragon capsule represents another significant milestone for SpaceX and its CEO, Elon Musk, as the private rocket venture continues to make strides in the field of space exploration.

