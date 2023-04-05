Skyroot says its 3D-printed rocket engine survived a more than two-minute test fire

Private space tech startup Skyroot Aerospace on April 4 said it has successfully test-fired a fully 3D-printed cryogenic engine for 200 seconds, a record for the company.

The endurance test of 'Dhawan-II' was carried out at Solar Industries propulsion test facility in Maharashtra’s Nagpur using Skyroot’s indigenously developed mobile cryogenic engine test pad.

Excited to announce the triumphant 200-second fire-endurance test of our enhanced, fully 3D-printed 'Dhawan-II' Cryogenic engine that will power the upper stage of Vikram-2. This is a major milestone for our cryogenic program, fuelling the accelerated development of Vikram… pic.twitter.com/LmZOAVqOXQ— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) April 4, 2023

Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, in a statement, said "The successful test of Dhawan-II is a landmark achievement for Skyroot and the Indian private space sector. We are proud to be at the forefront in developing cutting edge cryogenic technologies in the private space sector of India, and pushing the limit with advanced technologies like 3D printing and green propellants."

The development comes after the launch of Vikram – S, which made Skyroot the first Indian private company to send a rocket into space, in November 2022.

Skyroot said the Dhawan-II engine builds upon the foundation laid by the firm’s first privately developed fully-cryogenic rocket engine, the 1.0 kN thrust Dhawan – I, which was successfully test fired in November 2021. The cryogenic engine series is named in honour of Dr. Satish Dhawan, an Indian rocket scientist who played a crucial role in the development of the Indian Space Program

Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder and COO of Skyroot Aerospace believes the cryogenic propulsion program will enhance the payload capacity of Vikram series of space launch vehicles making them more modular so as to meet wider customer requirements.

V. Gnanagandhi, Padmashri awardee and veteran rocket scientist who leads liquid and cryogenic propulsion at Skyroot observed, “Our 3D printed Dhawan – II engine also uses a 3D printed torch igniter and a bellowactuated cryo-injection valve with quick response time.” He added that the firm could get data for next generation cryogenic engine technology with LNG as fuel.

It must be noted Skyroot's cryogenic rocket engines utilise two high-performance rocket propellants, liquid natural gas (LNG) and liquid oxygen (LoX), which require cryogenic temperatures (below -150° Celsius) for storage and operation. The company said fully cryogenic engines are ideal for the upper stages of a rocket due to their higher specific impulse, which greatly enhances payload-carrying capabilities.