Scientists want to use the James Webb Space Telescope to track the origin of the universe

Everyone knows that telescopes are used to see distant objects. But when scientists talk about using a telescope to look in the past, especially the moments immediately after the formation of the universe as we know it, it’s perplexing. The team behind the most powerful telescope in the world, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), is trying to do exactly that. One of the foremost goals of the JWST is to observe the formation of the first stars and the first galaxies immediately after the Big Bang.

To be clear, looking into the past is something that astronomers do regularly and not something that’s specific to only the JWST. When scientists and astronomers observe distant cosmic objects, the information that they are receiving is millions, even billions of years old. How is that possible? It’s a simple principle that light only has a finite speed and when traversing through vast distances of space, it takes the light a considerable amount of time to reach from one point to the next.

Consider the Sun. We see it every day for hours at a time. But whenever we’re looking up in the sky to see the Sun, we’re actually seeing it as it was about 8 minutes previously because that’s how long it takes sunlight to reach Earth. If the Sun was to suddenly vanish, then we would not see that happen in the sky until after 8 minutes had passed. With most distances across the universe measured in millions and billions of light years, we are actually observing those objects as they were millions and billions of years in the past.

But to look at the beginning of the universe, just looking at distant objects is not enough and that is where the JWST uses a special trick. Unnervingly, space is not only vast but it is also expanding at a rapid pace. As the distance between other galaxies continues to increase, the light that emanated from those galaxies is still travelling at the same speed. Due to this, the light’s wavelength is elongated. This converts light rays into infrared wavelengths and the phenomenon is known as cosmological redshift.

The JWST is fitted with extremely sensitive infrared sensors that help the telescope record and observe these faint infrared wavelengths of light, especially those that were redshifted in the youth of our universe. As infrared light is also able to better pierce through the numerous clouds of gas and dust that fill up the galaxies, the JWST is also able to make better observations.

By observing cosmologically redshifted infrared wavelengths of light, the JWST will be able to observe stars and galaxies that were formed 100-250 million years after the Big Bang, a considerable achievement considering that the Big Bang happened over 13.6 billion years ago.