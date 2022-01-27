Scientists regrow frog's lost leg with drugs, want to test technique on mammals

A group of scientists successfully conducted an experiment in which a frog has regrown its missing leg after being treated with a cocktail of five drugs, marking a significant leap in study of regenerative medicine.

Buoyed by the success of the experiment, the American researchers now want to test the technique in mammals, the Daily Mail reported.

The experiment was conducted on an African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) that had lost its limbs due to an injury. The frog was treated with a cocktail of five drugs for 24 hours, which eventually prompted a regrowth of a functional leg within 18 months. The five drugs served various purposes, helping in regrowth of nerve fibres, blood vessels and muscles, the Daily Mail report said.

After 18 months, the adult frog had developed “almost fully functional” limbs, the team of researchers, including scientists from Harvard University's Wyss Institute and Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, said. The regenerated limb not only moved but also responded to stimuli such as touch, the scientists said.

“The fact that it required only a brief exposure to the drugs to set in motion a months-long regeneration process suggests that frogs and perhaps other animals may have dormant regenerative capabilities that can be triggered into action,” The Guardian quoted first author of the report Nirosha Murugan of Tufts University as saying.

The scientists repeated the experiment in many frogs with amputated limbs and many of them showed tissue regrowth.

The study brings researchers a step closer to the prospect of regeneration of tissues or organs in humans. Human beings also have some regenerative capabilities, and organs such as the liver can regrow to full size after half of it is removed. However, mammals cannot naturally restore large complex limbs.

Scientists are excited about the results of the study on regenerative medicine. The findings could explore the possibility of scar-less healing after a heart attack, The Guardian quoted Michael Schneider, a professor in cardiology at Imperial College London, as saying.

“The results are highly intriguing for human regenerative medicine, beyond just their implications for the limb,” he said.