Scientists make the world’s whitest paint thinner and lighter than before

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The paint will allow the surface to be nearly 5°–6°C below ambient on average when under direct sunlight.

Researchers at Purdue University have managed to turn the world’s whitest paint thinner and lighter than before. The new lightweight paint will make it possible for it to be applied to vehicles, spacecraft and more. The paint is able to reflect nearly 98 percent of all light after an application as thin as just three hair strands together. It will allow the surface to be nearly 5°–6°C below ambient on average when under direct sunlight.

The researchers earlier developed a slightly more reflective paint using barium sulphate nanoparticles but that paint was significantly heavier and thicker. The barium sulphate paint was able to reflect 98.1 percent of all sunlight but needed to be painted in a 400-micron thick layer.

ALSO READ:

“That's fine if you're painting a robust stationary structure, like the roof of a building. But in applications that have precise size and weight requirements, the paint needs to be thinner and lighter,” explained Xiulin Ruan, a Purdue professor of mechanical engineering and a developer of the paint.

Ruan and his team turned to other formulations to make the paint thin enough for a more versatile application. The team finally settled on using a nanoporous paint incorporating hexagonal boron nitride. The newer formulation only needs to be applied in a 150-micron thick layer in order to achieve 97.9 percent solar reflectance. The team published their study paper in the science journal Cell Reports Physical Science.

As the new formulation also incorporates pockets of air in its nanoparticulate structure, the paint is also extremely porous and light. The result is that the new paint is around 80 percent lighter than the barium sulphate formulation.

While the scientists are in the process of commercialising the paint if widely manufactured the two paint formulations can significantly cut down on energy costs. By allowing buildings to cool down they can reduce the need for air conditioners and temperature control in objects like buildings, vehicles and more.