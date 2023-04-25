Scientists discover second largest blue hole in the world off Mexico Coast

Blue holes are deep caverns which can provide an insight into what life could’ve been like thousands of years ago, or on other planets. ‘Taam Ja' has steep slopes and protected walls, but it is likely to be teeming with organisms that have adapted to the oxygen-devoid environment.

Scientists have discovered a colossal blue hole which has been confirmed to be the second-deepest blue hole in the world off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. The giant underwater cavern is about 900 feet deep with 147,000 square feet of area. The gargantuan sapphire sinkhole has been named ‘Taam ja', which means “deep water” in Mayan. The massive blue hole can prove to be the key to unlocking the secrets of life on other planets, reported LiveScience.

What are Blue Holes?

Blue holes are deep underwater caverns which are home to ancient limestone caves on the ocean floor.

The rare inland blue holes are black in appearance and devoid of light and oxygen.

From the surface, they look like empty swamps but they often brim with life and some of the most fascinating creatures and fossils are found in these nothing in them, as per Discovery.com.

In 2012, scientists found bacteria deep in the caves of the Bahamas where no other life existed, which provided critical information on the types of lifeforms which can potentially survive on other planets which have similar harsh conditions.

About Taam Ja

‘Taam Ja' is a whopping 147,000 square feet in size and 900 feet deep.

It is second only to the Dragon Hole in the South China Sea, which is 980 feet deep.

Researchers used scuba divers, undersea sonar, and other methods to survey and sample the mysterious blue hole to discover the aquatic anomaly seemingly frozen in time.

‘Taam Ja' has steep slopes and protected walls, but it is likely to be teeming with organisms that have adapted to the oxygen-devoid environment.

The ongoing research promises to unlock new discoveries and get insights into the possibilities of alien life.