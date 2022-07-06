Japanese researchers may have found a way to save endangered species from extinction

Endangered animal species could be saved from extinction after a new study showed that researchers successfully cloned mice from freeze-dried skin cells.

Although cloning of animals using cells is not new, it is the first time that Japanese researchers have outlined a new technique to clone mice from freeze-dried skin cells.

The new technique paves the way for countries to engage in bio-banking, a process in which cells are stored from animals and used later to create clones to boost the species’ genetic diversity when they are threatened with extinction.

What did the scientists do?

As part of the study, which was published in Nature, the researchers took skin cells from mouse tails and froze dried them. They were stored for up to nine months before the researchers used them to create clones. Though, the cells were killed by the freeze-drying process, the scientists were able to create early stage cloned embryos by inserting them into mouse eggs where the nuclei had been removed.

These embryos, known as blastocysts, were used to create stem cells that were again used to run another round of cloning. Eventually, the study led to fully-formed embryos that adult female mice could carry to term.

The first cloned mouse was named Dorami, which was followed by 74 more. A number of these cloned mice bred with normal mice and produced healthy litters of their own.

However, the process of freeze drying is inefficient as it exhibited damaged DNA and also has a success rate of only 0.2 and 5.4 percent.

How will this help?

For cloning, cell samples need to be preserved either through cryopreservation or deep freezing at extremely low temperatures. In cryopreservation, cells are kept in liquid nitrogen which is expensive and risky as power outages or the low level of liquid nitrogen can melt the cells and make them unusable. Scientists have also used freeze dried sperm cells to create clones. However, they cannot be obtained from all animals.

“If these cells can be preserved without liquid nitrogen using freeze-drying technology, it allows genetic resources from around the world to be stored cheaply and safely,” The Guardian quoted Teruhiko Wakayama from the University of Yamanashi in Japan as saying.

According to Wakayama, who led the research, even developing countries will be able to store valuable genetic resources with this technology.

Apart from this, the technology can be used to create females of those endangered species in which only males survive.