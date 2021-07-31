Saturn to glow brightly on August 1-2; here’s how to watch it

One can see Saturn shine bright when it is in opposition—the Earth will be between the Saturn and the Sun—on August 1 and 2, according to EarthSky.org.

In this position, Saturn will appear bright and burning making for a wonderful spectacle to see.

Though this phenomenon takes place once every year, it happens two weeks later each year. In 2016, it was recorded on June 3, then on June 15 in 2017, and on June 27 in 2018. In 2019, the Saturn opposition was observed on July 9 while it was July 20 in 2020.

One can view Saturn’s opposition using a telescope at 2 am ET on August 2, or 11.30 pm IST. In case you miss the view on these two days or there are clouds in your area, EarthSky said Saturn will stay in that position for the rest of the month. However, people can only catch a glimpse of the planet on August 1 and 2 when it is really close to Earth.

Saturn is the sixth planet from the Sun and the second-largest planet in the solar system. It has over 60 moons and it would take nine earths to span the diameter of Saturn (not including the rings). The planet has thousands of rings made of ice and rock. Like its fellow gas giant Jupiter, Saturn too is made up of helium and hydrogen.