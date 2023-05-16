Saturn surpasses Jupiter to become planet with most moons in solar system

An international team of researchers spearheaded the effort to uncover these hidden celestial objects, employing a technique known as "shift and stack”.

Saturn has once again taken the lead in the race to become the planet with the highest number of moons in the solar system, surpassing Jupiter with the recent discovery of 62 new moons. This remarkable find brings Saturn's total count to an impressive 145 natural satellites, solidifying its status as the ‘King of Moons’ compared to Jupiter's count of 95.

An international team of researchers spearheaded the effort to uncover these hidden celestial objects, employing a technique known as “shift and stack”. This method involves analysing sequential images of Saturn's surroundings to detect previously unseen moons. Similar techniques have been utilised in the past to search for moons around other gas giants like Neptune and Uranus.

Scientists from the University of British Columbia played a pivotal role in this discovery. By shifting a series of images to match the moon's movement across the sky and combining the data, the researchers were able to enhance the moon's signal. This process unveiled moons that were initially too faint to be detected in individual images but became visible when the images were stacked together. Edward Ashton, a postdoctoral fellow at Taiwan's Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, compared the process to connecting dots in a game of Dot-to-Dot, with numerous appearances of moons in the data needing to be matched to viable orbits.

but it's also the first planet to have over 100 discovered moons, according to researchers from the University of British Columbia.

The search for these new moons began in 2019, and over the course of several years, the objects were carefully tracked to confirm their status as moons and rule out the possibility of them being asteroids residing within Saturn's rings.

The newly discovered moons belong to the category of irregular moons, believed to have been captured by Saturn rather than forming alongside the planet. They are characterised by their large, elliptical, and inclined orbits, distinguishing them from regular moons. With this discovery, the known population of irregular moons around Saturn has more than doubled, increasing from 58 to 121.

Saturn's achievement extends beyond reclaiming the title of the most known moon. It also becomes the first planet in our solar system to boast over 100 moons, marking a significant milestone in our understanding of planetary systems and satellite formations.