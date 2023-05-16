Saturn surpasses Jupiter to become planet with most moons in solar system

An international team of researchers spearheaded the effort to uncover these hidden celestial objects, employing a technique known as "shift and stack”.

Saturn has once again taken the lead in the race to become the planet with the highest number of moons in the solar system, surpassing Jupiter with the recent discovery of 62 new moons. This remarkable find brings Saturn's total count to an impressive 145 natural satellites, solidifying its status as the ‘King of Moons’ compared to Jupiter's count of 95.

An international team of researchers spearheaded the effort to uncover these hidden celestial objects, employing a technique known as “shift and stack”. This method involves analysing sequential images of Saturn's surroundings to detect previously unseen moons. Similar techniques have been utilised in the past to search for moons around other gas giants like Neptune and Uranus.

