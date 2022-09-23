Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus more habitable than thought before: Study

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Saturn’s moon Enceladus is covered in a thick layer of ice that is thought to hide a massive world-encompassing watery ocean underneath.

One of the most likely candidates to host life in our solar system may be even more habitable for organisms than previously thought. Saturn’s moon Enceladus is covered in a thick layer of ice that is believed to hide a massive world-encompassing watery ocean underneath. Scientists hypothesise this watery ocean to have the capability of supporting life, at least in its simpler forms. A new study, however, reveals that the ocean’s water is rich in the ingredients necessary for the formation of life.

“Enceladus is one of the prime targets in humanity’s search for life in our solar system. In the years since NASA’s Cassini spacecraft visited the Saturn system, we have been repeatedly blown away by the discoveries made possible by the collected data,” explained Christopher Glein, co-author of the new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The scientists analysed the data that the Cassini spacecraft had collected from Enceladus and found that the oceans of the icy moon contain high amounts of dissolved phosphorus, a key ingredient for the formation of phosphates. Phosphates are one of the key building blocks in living organisms required for the formation of RNA and DNA, cell membranes, the energy compound ATP, and even in bones and teeth.

The scientists created thermodynamic and kinetic models of Enceladus’s oceans using Cassini’s data and found that the hidden ocean would be unusually soluble for phosphate minerals. While the discovery is only ‘theoretical’ for now, Glein states that the presence of dissolved phosphorus is guaranteed due to the underlying geochemistry of the moon.

Cassini collected the oceanic samples by flying through plumes of water vapour that shoot out of the planet's surface. These plumes are released through cracks on Enceladus’ icy surface at high pressure and speed and travel for hundreds of kilometres into space.

While Enceladus is not the only cosmic neighbour that contains oceans under its icy surface, including Jovian moons Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, scientists have begun to find an increasing amount of evidence that Enceladus’s oceans may be able to support life.