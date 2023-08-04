The Samudrayaan Mission is India’s first manned mission to explore the deep ocean. It is designed to study the deep ocean resources and conduct biodiversity assessments as well. The submersible project will be only used for exploring biodiversity while letting the marine ecosystem remain intact.

After the Chandrayaan mission, India is now preparing to explore the deep oceans and its resources via the Samudrayaan project, where three people will be sent into the depth of 6,000 metre in a submersible. The details regarding the Samudayaan mission were shared by Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Samudrayaan Mission is India’s first manned mission to explore the deep ocean. It is designed to study the deep ocean resources and conduct biodiversity assessments as well. The submersible project will be only used for exploring biodiversity while letting the marine ecosystem remain intact.

The project will be part of a larger deep ocean diversity exploration and research based mission, which supports the Centre’s Blue Economy policy. This aims to sustainably use marine resources for the country’s economic growth and livelihoods along with creating jobs and maintaining the health of the marine ecosystems as well.

The submersible for the mission has been designed and manufactured by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai. The Matsya 6000 is designed with the capability of operating in the deep sea for 12 hours while in case of emergency it can also operate up to 96 hours with all the necessary measures for human safety. The mission is expected to be implemented by 2026. The cost of the Deep Sea Mission which also includes the Samudrayaan Project, over a period of five years, has been estimated at Rs 4,077 crore and it will be implemented in phases.

This mission is important for the country as it will allow observing and understanding the unexplored parts of the deep ocean through direct interaction. India is expected to get expert and technical assistance from countries such as the United States, Russia, France, Japan, and China for the mission.