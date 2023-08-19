Russia's Luna-25 said to have crossed a likely meteor shower during its flight to Moon

Russia's lunar mission the Luna-25 spacecraft recorded a significant occurrence during its flight to moon. According to Russia's national space agency Roscosmos, the Luna-25 spacecraft, during its ongoing flight, has been using various scientific tools from IKI RAS. These tools have been turned on multiple times, and they've provided really interesting outcomes.

"During the mission, scientific hardware, developed in the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute (IKI) was turned on several times. While analyzing the data, IKI specialists obtained the following results," Roscosmos said in a statement.

Analyzing their data, IKI RAS specialists obtained the following results,

"The PML device, designed to detect microparticles levitating near the surface of the Moon and to determine the parameters of the surrounding plasma, registered the event of a micrometeorite impact." "Most likely, this micrometeorite belongs to the Perseid meteor shower, which the Luna-25 spacecraft managed to successfully cross during its flight to the Moon," it said.

The ADRON-LR neutron and gamma spectrometer registered the most intense lines of chemical elements of the lunar soil, in the energy spectrum of gamma rays.

The ARIES-L ion energy-mass analyzer, designed to study the near-surface ion exosphere in the subpolar region of the Moon, was turned on for the first time in the orbit of the Moon.

"The obtained data made it possible to choose the optimal operating mode of the device on the lunar surface for measuring the energy spectra of particles in the energy range from 10 eV to 3000 eV," statement said.

It further said that according to the results of processing two frames of the Moon imagery, made on August 17 by the landing cameras of the STS-L system, specialists from the IKI RAS and the Moscow State University of Geodesy and Cartography (MIIGAiK) carried out a binding to a digital elevation model.

"This technology will allow in the future to significantly improve the accuracy of knowledge of the orbit of the spacecraft."

Earlier, Roscosmos published the first image of lunar surface, the images captured the Zeeman crater, named after the Dutch physicist and Nobel laureate Peter Zeeman. "This crater is truly unique. In the list of the twenty deepest craters of the southern hemisphere of the moon, he is in third place. It has an unusual size ratio: diameter is about 190 km, depth is about 8 km. Its formation is associated with a very strong impact, which is possible if the velocity of the impactor is very high or its substance is very dense," Roscosmos explained.

"Detailed photographs show that the bottom of the crater is dotted with smaller ones. This happens if part of the substance ejected during the impact fell back and created numerous small "potholes". Such formations are very interesting from the point of view of lunar geology," it added.