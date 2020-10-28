  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Science
Science

Russia slams NASA, claims it already found water on Moon 50 years ago

Updated : October 28, 2020 05:33 PM IST

The Sputnik in its report alleged that "if NASA scientists had read a bit more work from their Soviet colleagues, they might have realized that the Soviet Union's Luna 24 probe made this discovery in 1976."
Russia slams NASA, claims it already found water on Moon 50 years ago

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

10 countries with the highest GDP: India overtakes France, find out who is No 1

10 countries with the highest GDP: India overtakes France, find out who is No 1

SBI raises $1 billion loan with JBIC & other lenders for Japanese automakers in India

SBI raises $1 billion loan with JBIC & other lenders for Japanese automakers in India

COVID-19: Goa govt allows casinos to reopen from Nov 1

COVID-19: Goa govt allows casinos to reopen from Nov 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement