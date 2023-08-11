Russia launches its first probe to Moon in 47 years — in race with Chandrayaan-3 | WATCH

The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on August 23, about the same day as an Indian craft which was launched on July 14.

A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off Friday on Russia's first moon mission in nearly 50 years. The launch from Russia's spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft to the moon is Russia's first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union.

The rocket with the Luna-25 probe lifted off at 02:10 am Moscow time (2310 GMT Thursday) from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, according to live images broadcast by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, news agency AFP reported.

The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on August 23, about the same day as an Indian craft, Chandrayaan-3, which was launched on July 14.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) congratulated the Russian space agency on the "successful launch of Luna-25". Referring to the Chandrayaan-3 landing expectation on the same day, the Indian space agency tweeted , "Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journeys"

With Chandrayaan-3, India is aiming to make history by landing a spacecraft on the moon's south pole , a place where no one has ever been before. However, Russia hopes to land Soyuz rocket, carrying a probe to the Moon, on the lunar south pole before the spacecraft from India gets there.

Only three governments have managed successful moon landings: the Soviet Union, the United States and China. India and Russia are aiming to be the first to land at the moon's south pole.

The aim of Russia's lunar mission

Russia's mission is designed to give fresh impetus to its space sector, which has been struggling for years and become isolated by the conflict in Ukraine.

Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, said it wants to show Russia is a state capable of delivering a payload to the moon, and ensure Russia's guaranteed access to the moon's surface.

"Study of the moon is not the goal," said Vitaly Egorov, a popular Russian space analyst. The goal is political competition between two superpowers China and the USA and a number of other countries which also want to claim the title of space superpower.

Sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine make it harder for it to access Western technology, impacting its space programme.

"The Luna-25 was initially meant to carry a small moon rover but that idea was abandoned to reduce the weight of the craft for improved reliability," analysts were quoted by The Associated Press as saying.

Foreign electronics are lighter, domestic electronics are heavier, Egorov said. While scientists might have the task of studying lunar water, for Roscosmos the main task is simply to land on the moon to recover lost Soviet expertise and learn how to perform this task in a new era.

The spaceport is a pet project of Russian President Vladimir Putin and is key to his efforts to make Russia a space superpower and move Russian launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Why scientists are interested in lunar south pole

The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists, who believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water. The frozen water in the rocks could be transformed by future explorers into air and rocket fuel.

The moon is largely untouched and the whole history of the moon is written on its face, said Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at Britain's Royal Observatory, Greenwich. It is pristine and like nothing you get on Earth. It is its own laboratory. The Luna-25 is to take samples of moon rock and dust.

The samples are crucial to understanding the moon's environment ahead of building any base there, otherwise we could be building things and having to shut them down six months later because everything has effectively been sand-blasted, Bloomer said.

