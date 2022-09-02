Russia calls International Space Station "unfit" and "dangerous" amid plans to launch its own

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Moscow is reportedly eyeing China and other ‘friendly countries’ to cooperate with for its new space station to explore the moon and deep space.

As Moscow pushes ahead with plans to quit the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency chief has said the ageing ISS is dangerous and unfit for purpose.

In a report, Russian space agency Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov said mass equipment failures and ageing parts on the space station are endangering the safety of the crew onboard the 24-year-old station.

This comes nearly a month after Russia announced plans to quit the ISS.

"Technically, the ISS has exceeded all its warranty periods. This is dangerous," Borisov said in a report. "An avalanche-like process of equipment failure is beginning, cracks are appearing," he added, according to an SCMP report.

Also Read: Android 14 to bring direct satellite connectivity to smartphones

The ISS was launched in 1998 and has been occupied since November 2000 under an American and Russian-led partnership including Canada, Japan, and 11 European countries. The retirement date of the ISS had been moved earlier and now NASA wants to keep it functioning until 2030.

However, Russian-American relations have soured following the invasion of Ukraine which led to a breakdown of diplomatic relations. While the trade relation was disrupted, space cooperation continued until Russia announced plans to quit the ISS after 2024 with plans to launch its own space station.

In August, Russia unveiled a model of its upcoming space station, which would remain open to "friendly nations." As per reports, Moscow is now eyeing China and other "friendly countries" to collaborate with for the new space station.

As per a South China Morning Post report, Borisov said, “Russia is looking at how to interact with our closest colleagues, first of all, China," to pool coordinated efforts to explore the moon and deep space.

Dubbed as the Russian Orbital Space Station (ROSS), the new space station would be launched in two phases. The first phase would see a four-module space station that will start operations and science experimentation. This will be followed by two more modules and a service platform. When completed, the space station will be capable of housing up to four cosmonauts as well as scientific equipment.