Rare solar eclipse to dazzle on Thursday: When and how to watch

Space enthusiasts are in for a treat as a very rare and strange astronomical event is about to occur. A hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20 thanks to an alignment that takes place only a few times every one hundred years.

A solar eclipse involves our entire planet. But it is usually visible from a select number of locations. Therefore, skywatchers might have to travel a bit if they want to get dazzled by the celestial display in real life.

Where is a hybrid solar eclipse visible?

The hybrid solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. Furthermore, the observers in western Australia, parts of East Timor, and the Indonesian province of West Papua will get to see the totality, reported EarthSky.

It is worth noting that this eclipse will not be seen in India. But the skywatchers, in the country, can view the rare astronomical event online.

The timing of the hybrid solar eclipse will vary according to the geographical location of the skywatchers.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

Solar eclipses occur when our planet, the Moon, and the Sun line up. When this happens, the Moon casts a shadow on our planet as it passes between the Sun and Earth. This shadow either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in certain areas on the planet. A lunar eclipse differs from a solar eclipse as it involves the Earth coming in between the Sun and the Moon.

Types of Solar Eclipses

There are four types of solar eclipses - total, annular, partial and hybrid.

While these astronomical events are considered rare, a hybrid solar eclipse is the rarest of them all. Another hybrid solar eclipse after April 20 is expected in 2031, the last predicted occurrence for 133 years. A hybrid solar eclipse is essentially a combination of an annular and a total eclipse. In this rare phenomenon, an eclipse shifts between annular and total as the Moon’s shadow moves across the planet.

An annular solar eclipse is one of the most impressive celestial events. In an annular solar eclipse, the moon blocks out the centre of the sun and leaves a circle of light from the sun visible from within a shadow. This dazzling circle of light looks like a ring of fire.