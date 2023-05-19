Rare sight in the night sky on May 19 — catch the ‘Black Moon’

A Black Moon refers to an extra full moon in a season, which typically has three new moons and approximately lasts for three months. This moon appears in the low western sky about 30-40 minutes after sunset. Check more details about this celestial phenomenon.

A rare astronomical event called ‘Black Moon’ is set to occur tonight on May 19. Like the Blue Moon, which refers to a second full moon of a calendar month, the term Black Moon is commonly used to refer to the second ‘new moon’ of a calendar month. Though there is no official definition of Black Moon, the rare astronomical occurrence is considered to be the second new moon in a single calendar month or the third new moon in a season of four new moons.

According to Space.com, a new moon refers to the moon phase when the Moon's Earth-facing side is fully in shadow.

What is a Black Moon?

The term, Black Moon, has no official astronomical definition. It is a fairly rare occurrence, which takes place when the lunar calendar almost lines up with Earth's calendar year.

When this happens, there is typically one full moon and one new moon each month. However, a second new moon may appear in a month and sometimes it is referred to as a ‘Black Moon.’

This type of Black Moon usually occurs about once every 29 months and these are the most common type as per a Time and Date report.

Therefore, a Black Moon is essentially the opposite of a Blue Moon.

A Black Moon refers to an extra full moon in a season which typically has three new moons and approximately lasts for three months.

Thus, when a single season has four new moons the third new moon is called a Black Moon.

When to see the Black Moon?

The Black Moon event of this year is set to occur on May 19 and the next Black Moon will happen on December 30, as per Space.com.

How to view the Black Moon?

Since the Black Moon is essentially the new moon phase, "it is always dark."

It happens at that time when the Moon's dark or un-illuminated side faces Earth. Thus the Moon will not be visible during a Black Moon event.

However, after a couple of days since the Black Moon, a slight slender silver of a waxing crescent moon is visible, which itself is a beautiful event to witness. This moon appears in the low western sky about 30-40 minutes after sunset.