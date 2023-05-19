Rare sight in the night sky on May 19 — catch the ‘Black Moon’

A Black Moon refers to an extra full moon in a season, which typically has three new moons and approximately lasts for three months. This moon appears in the low western sky about 30-40 minutes after sunset. Check more details about this celestial phenomenon.

A rare astronomical event called ‘Black Moon’ is set to occur tonight on May 19. Like the Blue Moon, which refers to a second full moon of a calendar month, the term Black Moon is commonly used to refer to the second ‘new moon’ of a calendar month. Though there is no official definition of Black Moon, the rare astronomical occurrence is considered to be the second new moon in a single calendar month or the third new moon in a season of four new moons.

According to Space.com, a new moon refers to the moon phase when the Moon's Earth-facing side is fully in shadow.

What is a Black Moon?

The term, Black Moon, has no official astronomical definition. It is a fairly rare occurrence, which takes place when the lunar calendar almost lines up with Earth's calendar year.