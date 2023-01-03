Organise talent hunts, innovate to make India self-reliant — what PM Modi said at the Indian Science Congress

Since India is home to 17-18 percent of world population, progress of such a large number of people will lead to a surge in global advancement as well, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) and said that India's scientific community should work to make the country 'aatma nirbhar' (self reliant). He inaugurated the event virtually after its two-year hiatus. The event is being held in Nagpur for five days at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.

The theme of this year's ISC is "Science and and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment." Modi, in his speech, highlighted that scientific development in the nation is only possible through the empowerment of women.

He said the scientific community would play a very important role in the country's overall growth and development over the next 25 years. Development in science should be aimed at fulfilling India's needs, and this should be the inspiration for our scientific community, Modi said in his address.

"I believe that India's scientific community in the 21st century will take India to the platform it has always deserved to be on," Modi told event attendees.

. Modi said there is potential to take India to the next level if we bank on the abundant data and technology available in the country

He cited the country's growing energy needs and urged the scientific community to forge such innovations in the field as they may benefit the country.

The prime minister called for the nation to come together to reduce air pollution and its use of scraps. We need to work toward a circular economy and live a more sustainable lifestyle, he said.

Modi highlighted India's progress in the utilisation of quantum computing, saying that the country is making a mark in the field through several avenues including quantum communication and quantum sensors. He urged young researchers and scientists to attain expertise in the quantum studies so that India, in the future, could be a leader in scientific research and development.

Lauding the Indian Science Congress , Modi also suggested that the nation should organise talent hunts and hackathons to encourage young scientists, Modi said. This would in turn increase scientific discoveries and innovations in the nation and make us more self-reliant.

Since India is home to 17-18 percent of world population, progress of such a large number of people will lead to a surge in global advancement as well, he said.

Addressing 108th Indian Science Congress on the theme “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment.” https://t.co/pK1jZAhp6C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023

India today is using scientific means for progress and its consequences are visible, he said, noting that India jumped to the 40th rank in the global innovation index from 81 in 2015 in a list of 130 countries.

Scientific attempts can turn into big achievements when it steps out of lab to reach "zameen" (ground), when its impact ranges from global to grassroots, and when the changes are visible in research as well as real life, he said.

What's on the event's schedule

Secretaries of science departments are expected to present a 2030 roadmap in their respective fields at the ISC on Tuesday. The event will also feature deliberations on a range of subjects, including on the COVID-19 pandemic, advances in computer sciences, cancer research, space sciences and vaccines.

Participants are slated to discuss ways to increase the number of women in higher rungs of teaching, research, and industry. They will also deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and their equal status in education, research opportunities and economic participation.

A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held with lectures by renowned women scientists.

The event will also see a Children's Science Congress, organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children. The Farmers' Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract young people to agriculture.

The Tribal Science Congress will be a platform for the scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge systems and practices and will focus on the empowerment of tribal women. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jitendra Singh, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis will attend the inaugural event.

