'Potentially hazardous' asteroid, size of a bridge, to pass by Earth tomorrow

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 5:28:48 PM IST (Published)

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the asteroid has been named 2020 DB5 and is 1,600 feet long. The next projected to encounter of the asteroid with the Earth would be on May 2, 2048.

An asteroid, the size of a bridge, is expected to fly within 2.6 million miles of Earth on June 15. US space agency NASA has categorised it as a “potentially hazardous object.”

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the asteroid has been named 2020 DB5 and is 1,600 feet long. This bridge-sized asteroid is the largest of the next five asteroids approaching Earth.
It is worth noting that this asteroid poses no threat of colliding with Earth. But it has grabbed the headlines due to its size and predicted proximity to our planet. Interestingly, this same asteroid has passed by Earth before as well.
