‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid as big as Eiffel Tower to safely fly past Earth today: NASA

A "potentially hazardous" asteroid measuring 600 feet, almost equivalent to the size of the Eiffel Tower or the New York Olympic Tower, could safely fly past Earth on Tuesday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion laboratory has said.

According to the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the asteroid named 2021 KT1 is expected to make a close approach to Earth -- at a distance of around 4.5 million miles (72.42 lakh km) -- at a speed of 40,000 mph on June 1 at 10.24 am EDT (7.24 pm IST).

According to NASA, any asteroid that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth (7.5 million km or 19.5 times the distance to the moon) and is larger than 150 metres is "potentially hazardous." The average distance between the Earth and the Moon is about 239,000 miles (3,85,000 km).

Five Asteroids in Two Days

An asteroid is a relatively small, inactive, rocky body orbiting the Sun. As per the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, five asteroids have been predicted to fly by Earth in two days, including three on June 1.

Apart from the 2021 KT1, two other asteroids predicted to fly past Earth on Tuesday are the 23-feet 2021 KT2 and the 70-feet 2018 LB. While KT2, equivalent to the size of a bus, will pass Earth at a distance of 181,000 miles (2.91 lakh kilometres), 2018 LB, as big as an aeroplane, will whiz past our planet 694,000 miles (11.16 lakh km) away.

Two large asteroids measuring 63 feet and 53 feet, around the size of a two-storied house, will sail past Earth on June 2, but at a relatively farther distance of around 1.93 million miles and 3.56 million miles, respectively.

Last month, a newly discovered asteroid, almost the size of a car, passed exceptionally close to Earth at a speed of 18,700 miles per hour. But according to NASA, the asteroid 2021 GW4 was too small to survive being too close to Earth's atmosphere.