‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid as big as Eiffel Tower to safely fly past Earth today: NASA Updated : June 01, 2021 20:38:54 IST Asteroid 2021 KT1 measures 600 feet; will be at a distance of 4.5 million miles from our planet Any asteroid which comes within 4.6 million miles and is larger than 150 metres is classified 'potentially hazardous' by NASA Five more smaller asteroids will also be flying past today and tomorrow Published : June 01, 2021 08:38 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply