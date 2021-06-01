  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Science

‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid as big as Eiffel Tower to safely fly past Earth today: NASA

Updated : June 01, 2021 20:38:54 IST

Asteroid 2021 KT1 measures 600 feet; will be at a distance of 4.5 million miles from our planet
Any asteroid which comes within 4.6 million miles and is larger than 150 metres is classified 'potentially hazardous' by NASA
Five more smaller asteroids will also be flying past today and tomorrow
‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid as big as Eiffel Tower to safely fly past Earth today: NASA
Published : June 01, 2021 08:38 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

ITC Q4 net profit drops 1.3% to Rs 3,748.4 crore, misses estimates

ITC Q4 net profit drops 1.3% to Rs 3,748.4 crore, misses estimates

Will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day by July or early Aug: Centre

Will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day by July or early Aug: Centre

Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 1

Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement