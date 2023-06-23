India and US to send astronaut to International Space Station in 2024: Biden and Modi announce

India and the US have announced a collaboration to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024, along with partnerships in various fields including healthcare, semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced computing, and telecommunications.

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that India and the US will be collaborating to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024. The announcement came after a meeting between Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, where they discussed various areas of cooperation.

During the media address following their talks, Biden highlighted the extensive collaboration between the two countries in numerous fields, from advancing healthcare to space exploration.

“From designing new ways to diagnosing and treating new illnesses like cancer and diabetes to collaboration on human space flight, including on sending an Indian astronaut to the international space station in 2024…,” Biden said with Modi by his side.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed India's commitment to space cooperation by announcing their decision to sign the Artemis Accords.

“We have decided to join the Artemis Accords. We have taken a giant leap in our space cooperation. In short, I would say even the sky is not the limit for cooperation with the US,” Modi said.

The Artemis Accords, based on the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, are a non-binding set of principles for civil space exploration in the 21st century. The American-led Accords aim to facilitate human missions to the Moon by 2025 and expand space exploration to destinations like Mars.

India is already working on its maiden human space flight project called Gaganyaan, which is scheduled to be launched into a low earth orbit by late 2024 or early 2025. However, the possibility of an Indian astronaut visiting the international space station could occur before the completion of the Gaganyaan mission.

In addition to space collaboration, the US and India are also joining forces in other areas. They are partnering to establish a semiconductor ecosystem that promotes diversification in the supply chain.

Several US companies, including Micron Technology and Applied Materials, are investing in semiconductor projects in India, aiming to create a semiconductor assembly and test facility and a semiconductor center for commercialization and innovation.

Furthermore, both countries are focusing on critical minerals and mineral security. The United States is set to support India's membership in the Mineral Security Partnership, which aims to strengthen the supply chain of critical minerals.

India and the US have also collaborated on advanced computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum information science through a joint coordination mechanism. They have also signed agreements on wireless and quantum technologies. In telecommunications, they are working on 5G and 6G technologies, including Open Radio Access Network systems. The partnership involves field trials, deployments, and financial support. They are also focusing on people-to-people ties and higher education, particularly in STEM fields, through a university network and research partnerships.

