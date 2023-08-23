Chandrayaan-3 | Meet P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of the historic Moon mission

“We have become the first country to go near the South Pole of the Moon,” P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission after the successful landing on the lunar surface, said to loud applause from his ISRO colleagues.

Veeramuthuvel, 46, was born on October 22, 1976, in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Veeramuthuvel graduated from the railway school in Villupuram and went on to earn a diploma in mechanical engineering from a private polytechnic college. Veeramuthuvel joined a private college in Chennai for his undergraduate studies and then continued his education at another prestigious engineering college. The director of the Chandrayaan-3 chief obtained his doctorate from IIT, Madras.

He joined ISRO in 2014, accomplishing his childhood dream of becoming an ISRO scientist, as per his father P Palanivel, who served as a technician in Southern Railway for over 30 years before retiring.

He succeeds Vanitha who was the project director of the Chandrayaan-2 mission under the leadership of then Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan.

He was part of a team that executed the setup that covers collaboration relating to the NASA-provided laser retroreflector array before becoming the Project Director.