Nobel Prize 2022: Meet the 3 physicists who won for their quantum entanglement work

The three Nobel laureates — Dr Alain Aspect, Dr John Clauser and Dr Anton Zeilinger — independently worked to further the research of John Stewart Bell, a physicist from the 1960s.

Dr Alain Aspect, Dr John Clauser and Dr Anton Zeilinger were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their ground-breaking work on quantum entanglement. The trio’s work on quantum entanglement state, whose effects would sound more like science fiction to most of us, helps build the stage for newer technologies on quantum information.

“It has become increasingly clear that a new kind of quantum technology is emerging. We can see that the laureates’ work with entangled states is of great importance, even beyond the fundamental questions about the interpretation of quantum mechanics,” said Anders Irbäck, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

Quantum entanglement is a state where two discrete particles act like a single particle. Changes in one of the two particles would be reflected in the second one even if they are separated by distances as vast as the entire length of the solar system. The three laureates independently worked to further the research of John Stewart Bell, a physicist in the 1960s.

American Dr John F. Clauser took Bell’s ideas and managed to turn them into a physical experiment in 1972. Having completed his PhD in 1969 from Columbia University, Dr Clauser managed to measure quantum entanglement, proving that pairs of particles were in violation of a principle known as Bell inequality, which signified that the pairs were entangled.

Dr Alain Aspect, who did his PhD at the Paris-Sud University, continued Dr Clauser's experimental work on quantum entanglement. Dr Aspect worked on the previously designed experiment, closing down some of the loopholes to give more accurate results.

Austrian physicist Dr Anton Zeilinger, who received his PhD from the University of Vienna in 1971, led a completely different experiment that revealed that three particles could be quantum entangled under a phenomenon called quantum teleportation.