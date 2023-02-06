English
homescience News

NISAR mission of ISRO NASA will help understand Earth in better way and track climate change

NISAR mission of ISRO-NASA will help understand Earth in better way and track climate change

NISAR mission of ISRO-NASA will help understand Earth in better way and track climate change
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 6, 2023 6:14:13 PM IST (Published)

The NISAR satellite which costs $1.5 billion is set to be launched in January 2024 from Sriharikota aboard the ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. The satellite will help scientists better understand climate change, and Earth’s crust, and also help in future resource and hazard management.

Almost a year from now, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will launch their joint NISAR Mission. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar or NISAR pegged at $1.5 billion, is one of the most expensive satellites of its kind. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on Saturday handed over the payload to ISRO in a ceremony in California.

The mission is set to be launched in January 2024 from Sriharikota aboard the ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The launch vehicle will deposit the satellite at an orbit roughly 750 km above the Earth from where it will transmit as much as 80 terabytes a day.
“NISAR will provide critical information on earth’s crust, ice sheets, and ecosystems. By delivering measurements at unprecedented precision, NISAR’s promise is a new understanding and a positive impact in communities. Our collaboration with ISRO exemplifies what’s possible when we tackle complex challenges together,” said JPL director Laurie Leshin.
What is the mission?
Built over a period of eight years, the mission will allow scientists to map the entire surface of the Earth within a period of 12 days allowing scientists to track changes much more easily, including in places previously obscured by older satellites. Using its dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar, the NISAR, an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS), will observe and understand natural processes on the planet. These include ecosystem disturbances, ice-sheet collapse, and natural hazards such as earthquakes, volcanic unrest, coastal subsidence, and landslides.
The data from the mission will also help scientists better understand processes like climate change, and Earth’s crust, and also help scientists with future resource and hazard management.
How will it do this?
The most powerful tool in NISAR’s arsenal is the dual-band frequencies that the satellite will be used to image the planet. The L-band (24-centimetre wavelength) Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar has been built by NASA while the S-band (9-centimetre wavelength) Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar has been constructed by India. The two bands of the satellite will allow it to image the Earth’s surface despite rough weather or dense clouds above. The satellite will even be able to pierce through thick vegetation and map the surface below. Its sensitive instruments can detect changes as small as 10 metres.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
