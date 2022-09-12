New study finds evidence for many planets made of water, rock orbiting small stars

By CNBCTV18.com

In the search for extraterrestrial life, scientists have been looking for signs of water on exoplanets, satellites and more. But, a new study suggests that scientists may have been looking at the wrong place all this while. Instead of being found in oceans, rivers or lakes, water could be hiding within rocks.

“It was a surprise to see evidence for so many water worlds orbiting the most common type of star in the galaxy. It has enormous consequences for the search for habitable planets,” said Rafael Luque, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Chicago and lead author of the study published in the journal Science.

More and more planets in the recent past have been discovered to contain water through rapid advancements in telescopic instruments and other scientific instruments. But, most of the presence of water has been found embedded within rock.

Luque and fellow author Enric Palle of the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands and the University of La Laguna, Spain, took a look at planets around the same class of stars as the Sun.

However, observing planets around distant stars can be incredibly difficult due to the sheer disparity in brightness and size between the stars and planets.

When the two scientists conducted the population study of the 43 planets using modern advanced telescopes, they found that a large percentage of these planets were made out of a significant portion of water by weight.

While these planets do not have large water bodies like oceans, scientists instead estimate that most of the water is found embedded within rocks on these planets.

Another possibility is that water may be found under the surface of these planets, much like it has been theorised to exist on moons like Europa, Ganymede, Titan and Enceladus.