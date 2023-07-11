New scanning technique used on transparent mice to improve cancer drug testing: Study

A study published in the journal Nature Biotechnology offers promising prospects for improved cancer drug testing using a new scanning method, which was used on dead transparent mice.

Scientists at the Helmholtz Munich Research Centre in Germany have developed an innovative scanning method that uses transparent mice to identify cancer tumours that were previously too small to detect. The study of the new method published in the journal Nature Biotechnology can possibly improve cancer drug testing, according to a BBC News report.

The study was led by Prof Ali Ertürk of the Helmholtz Munich research centre.

In 2018, Prof Ertürkwho worked out a method to make the mouse transparent. Building on the method, his team has now used chemicals to highlight specific tissues which can be scanned in unprecedented detail revealing even the smallest of the cancer tumours.

Since cancer drugs and other treatments are often tested on mice for development, scientists believe that the new scanning method could revolutionise drug testing and research.

According to the researchers, this method reveals far greater detail than existing scanning techniques like MRI and PET scans.

In a breakthrough, the team detected cancerous tumours in the first stages of formation at a cellular level using the technique.

“MRI and PET scans would show you only big tumours. Ours show tumours at the single cell, which they absolutely can't,” Prof Ertürk said.

Further, the professor added that the current drugs extend the life of patients by a few years, but cancer comes back as the treatment does not eliminate tiny tumours which aren’t visible to the present scanning techniques.

Professor Ertürk's scanning technique capitalises on his earlier transparent mouse development.

This method can only be used on dead mice, and it gives a clear picture of how much cancer has progressed and if the tested treatment has worked.

With this new development, researchers can study diseases in view of the entire body of the mouse, providing a better understanding of the impact of the treatment and drugs.

Further, it can create 3D images which can also be stored online, for further use by researchers studying different parts of the animal or for them to conduct the same experiment without using another mouse. The new technique could reduce lab animal use tenfold, according to Prof Ertürk.