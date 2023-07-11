CNBC TV18
New scanning technique used on transparent mice to improve cancer drug testing: Study

A study published in the journal Nature Biotechnology offers promising prospects for improved cancer drug testing using a new scanning method, which was used on dead transparent mice.

Scientists at the Helmholtz Munich Research Centre in Germany have developed an innovative scanning method that uses transparent mice to identify cancer tumours that were previously too small to detect. The study of the new method published in the journal Nature Biotechnology can possibly improve cancer drug testing, according to a BBC News report.

The study was led by Prof Ali Ertürk of the Helmholtz Munich research centre.
In 2018, Prof Ertürkwho worked out a method to make the mouse transparent. Building on the method, his team has now used chemicals to highlight specific tissues which can be scanned in unprecedented detail revealing even the smallest of the cancer tumours.
