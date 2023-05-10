New research shows human eyes can trick the mind

Dr Daniel Baker from the University of York explained that the visual system relies on estimating the distance to objects in order to determine their true size.

The human visual system has the ability to deceive the brain, leading to inaccurate perceptions of an object’s size, according to a recent study. The implications of this research could be far-reaching, impacting areas such as driving, the criminal justice system's treatment of eyewitness accounts, and security concerns surrounding drone sightings, according to the researchers.

The research was conducted by experts from the University of York and Aston University in England. Participants in the study were presented with photographs depicting full-scale railway scenes, with the intentional blurring of the upper and lower portions. They were also shown photographs of small-scale railway models without any blurring. Their task was to compare the images and identify the ‘real’ full-scale railway scene. Surprisingly, participants consistently perceived the blurred real trains to be smaller than the models.

ALSO READ |

Dr Daniel Baker of the University of York explained that the visual system relies on estimating the distance to objects in order to determine their true size. This estimation involves considering the blurred areas of an image, akin to the out-of-focus regions captured by a camera. However, the study discovered that individuals can be easily fooled in their estimations of the object’s size. Photographers have long capitalised on this phenomenon using a technique known as “tilt-shift miniaturisation” to create the illusion of life-size objects appearing as scale models.

The findings highlight the remarkable flexibility of the human visual system. While it can accurately perceive size through defocus blur in certain circumstances, it is also susceptible to other influences that can lead to errors in judging real-world object size. Professor Tim Meese from Aston University added that although human vision can exploit defocus blur to estimate perceptual scale, it does so in a crude manner.

ALSO READ | People with long COVID smell loss have reduced brain activity, study finds

“Our results indicate that human vision can exploit defocus blur to infer perceptual scale but that it does this crudely. Overall, our findings provide new insights into the computational mechanisms used by the human brain in perceptual judgments about the relationship between ourselves and the external world,” Professor Meese said in a release for the University of York.

This research provides valuable insights into the computational mechanisms employed by the brain when making perceptual judgments about our surroundings. Understanding how the human visual system can play tricks on the mind enhances our knowledge of human perception and the complexities of visual processing. It has the potential to improve various aspects of life, such as enhancing road safety measures and refining the evaluation of eyewitness testimonies in the criminal justice system.

ALSO READ | Walnuts may be good for your heart — how it works