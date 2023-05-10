New research shows human eyes can trick the mind

Dr Daniel Baker from the University of York explained that the visual system relies on estimating the distance to objects in order to determine their true size.

The human visual system has the ability to deceive the brain, leading to inaccurate perceptions of an object’s size, according to a recent study. The implications of this research could be far-reaching, impacting areas such as driving, the criminal justice system's treatment of eyewitness accounts, and security concerns surrounding drone sightings, according to the researchers.

The research was conducted by experts from the University of York and Aston University in England. Participants in the study were presented with photographs depicting full-scale railway scenes, with the intentional blurring of the upper and lower portions. They were also shown photographs of small-scale railway models without any blurring. Their task was to compare the images and identify the ‘real’ full-scale railway scene. Surprisingly, participants consistently perceived the blurred real trains to be smaller than the models.

