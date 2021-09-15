Netflix to live stream 'Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space'; Know where to watch

US-based content streaming platform Netflix will be airing the new docu-series "Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space". The Inspiration4 mission is set to lift off at 7:00 PM EDT (4:30 am IST, September 16) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States.

Netflix has planned to live stream the event in real-time. The Inspiration4 crew sendoff will also be streamed on the YouTube channel of Netflix.

The 90-minute-long live show will also play host to a virtual party of celebrity guests and astronauts who are ready to send off the Inspiration4 crew to orbit. The three-day mission will be the first-ever fully manned civilian crew launch to Orbit and it aims to raise funds and awareness for St Jude Children's Research Hospital, which treats pediatric cancer.

SpaceX’s Inspiration4 will carry four civilians to orbit, who will also be featured in the live stream ahead of their space flight. The four civilians are tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 Payments and pilot Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and science communicator Hayley Arceneaux and mission specialist Chris Sembroski, a data engineer and Air Force veteran.

Post this launch, Jared Isaacman would be the third billionaire flying off to space after Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “Watch Countdown on Netflix about Inspiration4 mission launching today”.

Watch Countdown on Netflix about Inspiration4 mission launching today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2021

Netflix has also roped in celebrity guests-Karamo of "Queer Eye," award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien; former NASA astronauts Leland Melvin, Cady Coleman and Ron Garan; Time's editor-at-large Jeffrey Kluger (also reporting live from Kennedy Space Center) and multiple actors from various Netflix series including ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Shadow and Bone,’ ‘Another Life,’ ‘The Baby-Sitters Club,’ ‘Baking Impossible,’ ‘Bling Empire,’ ‘The Chair,’ ‘The Circle,’ ‘Family Reunion,’ ‘Floor is Lava,’ ‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘My Unorthodox Life,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘On My Block’ and ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’

An update posted by the Inspiration4 mission officials a few days back mentions the teams have selected the five-hour launch window based upon weather forecasts for the launch site, along the ascent corridor and possible landing locations off the coasts of Florida for a safe return of the crew and splashdown a few days later.