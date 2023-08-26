India to celebrate National Space Day on August 23 to mark Chandrayaan-3’s touchdown: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, declared August 23 as the National Space Day to commemorate the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon.

"On August 23, India hoisted its flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India," PM Modi said while addressing ISRO scientists on Saturday.

"On 23rd August, India hoisted flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India", says PM Modi

The Prime Minister's Office also tweeted, "Now onwards, every year, 23rd August will be celebrated as the National Space Day."

Now onwards, every year, 23rd August will be celebrated as the National Space Day.

PM Modi further celebrated the success of India's moon mission and named the landing spot of the Vikram lander as ‘Shiv Shakti’. He also christened the location where Chandrayaan-2 had left its mark in 2019 as ‘Tiranga Point’.

The spot where Chandrayaan-3's moon lander landed, that point will be known as 'Shivshakti', announces Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru

He continued by suggesting that this ‘Shivkshakti’ point will motivate future generations to utilise science to improve the well-being of humanity.

PM Modi made these announcements while addressing scientists at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, where he llauded their efforts, saying, “You took ‘Make in India’ to the moon.”

Science community lauds acknowledgement

India's scientific community has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to acknowledge August 23 as National Space Day, saying it motivates them to work harder.

"PM Modi’s speech was very motivating…Honourable PM’s announcements were also motivating to all of us…he declared August 23rd as National Space Day, this is a big thing for space scientists like us..the point where Chandrayaan-3 lander landed, was declared as "Shivshakti" point... these announcements motivated all of us to rededicate ourselves to work for the country in the space domain," Desai said.

On the declaration, ISRO scientist/engineer Padmavathi said, "ShivShakti is the name he (PM Modi) has given for the landing site of Chandrayaan-3 and for Chandrayaan-2, 'Tiranga' is the name he has given for the landing spot. It is very encouraging for us that he is here today, giving such a motivational talk. Indeed it's our honour that he is our Prime Minister. It's totally inspiring and motivating."