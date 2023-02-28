National Science Day: What is the Raman effect that won CV Raman the Nobel

The National Science Day not only serves as a way to celebrate CV Raman and his discovery, but it is also meant for encouraging development, discoveries and experimentation in the science community in India.

Every year, India celebrates National Science Day on February 28. The day is marked in honour of Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, or CV Raman, and his Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the Raman Effect.

What is Raman effect?

Raman was a bona fide genius, completing his master's by the age of 19. During a trip back home from the UK, Raman noticed the stark blue colour of the Mediterranean Sea and wondered why it appeared blue instead of green. He hypothesized that the blue colour was due to the scattering of light by the water molecules in the sea, and this idea inspired him to conduct further research on the scattering of light.

Seven years after this trip, Raman along with his student KS Krishnan managed to successfully discover through experiments that when light scatters through a transparent object, its wavelength and frequency change as well. This effect, now known as the Raman effect or Raman scattering, won Krishnan and Raman the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. Coincidently, the same effect was noted independently by Soviet scientists Grigory Landsberg and Leonid Mandelstam just a week prior but their research paper came later than Raman’s.

Raman scattering was a significant breakthrough in the field of spectroscopy. Even today, the findings are used in Raman spectroscopy, which is a technique used to identify the chemical composition and structure of materials. Raman spectroscopy is widely used in various scientific fields, including chemistry, physics, materials science, and biology as it is a non-destructive and non-invasive investigative technique.

In the 1980s, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Indian government to designate February 28 as National Science Day in honour of Raman and his discovery. The government accepted the proposal and since 1986, the day has been marked as the National Science Day in India.

Significance

The National Science Day not only serves as a way to celebrate Raman and his discovery, but it is also meant for encouraging development, discoveries and experimentation in the science community in India. The day is meant to encourage students into choosing scientific fields but also to honour the contributions of the millions of scientists within the country.

With human civilization undergoing advancement and changes over the past two hundred years through scientific discoveries, the day is important to encourage scientific curiosity and attitude in children and students.

Theme

Each year, the government of India sets a theme for National Science Day around which the various events, exhibitions, stakeholder discussions and more are centred. This year’s theme for National Science Day is ‘Global Science for Global Wellbeing’, which aims to focus attention on the increasing need for India’s emerging role as a global centre of scientific discovery.