National Science Day 2022: Remembering Raman Effect & the man behind it

It was on February 28 in 1928 that iconic Indian physicist C.V. Raman made an important discovery, known as the Raman Effect. Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery in 1930. Since 1987, this day has been celebrated as National Science Day in India.

Educational institutes across India organised seminars, discussions, exhibitions and debates to celebrate the contributions of scientists towards the development of the country on National Science Day.

This year, the theme for National Science Day is ‘Integrated Approach in science and technology for Sustainable Future.’

What is Raman Effect?

C.V. Raman discovered the Raman Effect or Raman Scattering while working at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science laboratory in Kolkata. The Raman Effect is a phenomenon in the field of spectroscopy, which describes the change in the wavelength of light when a beam is deflected on a particular object.

When a light beam is passed through a dust-free, transparent object, a part of the light comes out in a different direction from that of the incident (incoming) beam. While the wavelength of most of the scattered light was unchanged, a small fraction had a different wavelength from that of the incident light. This is a result of the Raman Effect.

Raman first observed the phenomenon while on a trip to Europe in 1921 when the blue of the Mediterranean Sea and icebergs intrigued him. He conducted experiments with transparent ice blocks and light from a mercury arc lamp and recorded the shift in wavelengths.

Raman was not the first person to observe the phenomenon. Russian physicists Grigory Landsberg and Leonid Mandelstam had observed the same phenomenon just a week before Raman. However, they published their results months after Raman documented his observations in 1928.

Raman’s contribution

Other than the discovery of Raman Effect, the scientist had studied the spectroscopic behaviour of crystals. He conducted experiments on the diffraction of light by acoustic waves of ultrasonic and hypersonic frequencies. He was also interested in fields such as electrical and magnetic anisotropy, optics of colloids and the physiology of human vision.

History of National Science Day

In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) requested the central government to declare February 28 as National Science Day. The government accepted the request and from the following year, National Science Day is celebrated on February 28.

Why is the day celebrated?