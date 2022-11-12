Nasa's module simulating Mars habitat where crew will stay for a year – Watch

By CNBCTV18.com

The first of the three missions using CHAPEA are expected to begin sometime next year.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared a video of the simulated Mars crew quarters where astronauts will be preparing for Mars-like conditions on Earth. The space agency shared a teaser for the 3D-printed simulated Mars habitat on its social media handle.

“Onward to Mars! Take a sneak peek at a 3D-printed simulated Mars habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center that will be home to four crew members for a 1-year Crew Health and Performance Analog sim that starts next summer,” the agency wrote.

The habitat or the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) as it is officially known is a 3D-printed habitat that will allow a crew of four to have a simulated experience of living on Mars for a year-long period. The first of the three missions using CHAPEA is expected to begin sometime next year. NASA’s video shows the private quarters for the crew, a kitchen, a medical workspace, areas for recreation, fitness, and work, sections to grow crops, as well as two bathrooms. The agency wishes to use the 1,700-square-foot habitat to help understand the challenges that a scientific mission to Mars might entail for a human crew.

“To obtain the most accurate data during the analogue, the habitat will be as Mars-realistic as feasible, which may include environmental stressors such as resource limitations, isolation, equipment failure, and significant workloads,” the agency explained in its blog.

The agency had been recruiting for the mission and closed the first tranche of crew applications in September. The simulated habitat is located at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Missions two and three using the CHAPEA are expected to start in 2025 and 2026.