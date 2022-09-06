By Anand Singha

Mini Originally known as 30 Doradus, it has been nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula due to the presence of dusty filaments in prior telescopic images of the nebula. Astronomers investigating star formation have long been drawn to the nebula.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured another stunning image of our universe, this time in the form of a cosmic tarantula. Thousands of never seen newborn stars have been spotted in the stellar nursery called 30 Doradus.

Originally known as 30 Doradus, it has been nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula due to the presence of dusty filaments in prior telescopic images of the nebula. Astronomers investigating star formation have long been drawn to the nebula.

The nebula is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy. At approximately 161,000 light-years away, it is home to the biggest and brightest star-forming area in the Local Group, the galaxies closest to our Milky Way.

This Webb caught a giant space tarantula! 🕸️ Take a moment to stare into thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the Tarantula Nebula. @NASAWebb reveals details of the structure and composition of the nebula, as well as background galaxies: https://t.co/DZePgDpPEH pic.twitter.com/aSmPDqgKTE — NASA (@NASA) September 6, 2022

Also read:

Because the Tarantula is so close to us, scientists can examine the complexities of our universe in more depth, allowing us to discover more about the universe's history.

Webb's newest image reveals distant background galaxies, as well as the intricate structure and composition of the nebula's gas and dust, in addition to nascent stars.

The rapid production of new stars in the nebula distinguishes it from our Milky Way galaxy. The Tarantula Nebula is similar to the massive star-forming areas that existed when the universe was only a few billion years old and star formation was at its height, a period known as the "cosmic noon.”

The chemical composition of the Tarantula Nebula is similar to the massive star-forming areas found at this cosmic noon, which is why astronomers are so interested in it.

Astronomers focused three of Webb's high-resolution infrared instruments on the Tarantula to learn more about it.

This region seems to be a burrowing Tarantula spider's silk-lined cocoon when observed through the telescope's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

The intense radiation from a cluster of massive newborn stars, which can be seen flashing in blue in the picture, has hollowed out the cavity at the centre of the nebula.

The stars' tremendous stellar winds erode everything but the densest surrounding parts of the nebulae, forming pillars that appear to point towards the cluster. These "pillars" contain developing protostars, which will ultimately emerge and help shape the nebula.

When observed in the longer infrared wavelengths detected by the Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), the same area takes on an entirely new look.

The blazing stars fade in the image taken MIRI, while the colder gas and dust appear to flare. The bright points in this picture represent embedded protostars that are still developing mass. The nebula's dust granules absorb or scatter shorter wavelengths of light.

Longer mid-infrared wavelengths, on the other hand, penetrate the dust and expose a completely different cosmic landscape.

Also read: NASA scientist looks for clues to track meteorite that crashed in Utah