NASA's InSight lander detects and records the vibrations of space rocks slamming into Mars

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The impacts ranged from 85 to 290 kilometres away from the stationary lander's position which recorded the sound of a "bloop" as the rocks hit the surface.

The NASA InSight Lander has ‘heard’ and detected the vibrations of four space rocks hitting the surface of Mars over the past two years. This is the first time a mission has picked up both seismic and acoustic waves from an impact. It is also InSight's first detection of impacts since landing on Mars in 2018, as per a NASA statement.

Since Mars has a tenuous atmosphere and is near our solar system’s asteroid belt, it is far more vulnerable than Earth to being struck by space rocks.

Fortunately, NASA’s three-legged InSight (Interior Exploration Using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) wasn’t in the path of these meteoroids. The impacts ranged from 85 to 290 km away from the stationary lander's position in Mars' Elysium Planitia (a smooth plain on the surface of Mars).

ALSO READ:

A meteoroid hit the Martian atmosphere on September 5, 2021, and then exploded into at least three shards and each one of them left a crater behind.

Data from InSight also revealed three other similar impacts, one on May 27, 2020, and two additional ones in 2021 on February 18 and August 31.

The impacts and InSight's detections were published in a paper in the journal Nature Geoscience.

After the impact, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter flew over the site to confirm where the meteoroid landed, spotting three darkened areas (craters). The orbiter’s High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera took detailed close-ups of the craters.

The space rocks InSight tracked were relatively modest in size, estimated to weigh up to about 200 kg with diameters of up to about 20 inches. The rocks left craters up to about 24 feet wide.

Researchers now believe that the seismic signature of such impacts has been discovered and they expect to find more information contained in InSight’s data.

“We can connect a known source type, location and size to what the seismic signal looks like. We can apply this information to better understand InSight’s entire catalogue of seismic events, and use the results on other planets and moons, too,” said Ingrid Daubar, a co-author of the study published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The scientific goals of InSight ahead of the mission were to investigate the internal structure study seismic activity and meteorite impacts on Mars.