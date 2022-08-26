Weekend of asteroids: NASA warns asteroid NEO 2022 to pass on August 26

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Asteroid named NEO 2022 QP4 will fly by earth at a distance on 13,96,682 kms on August 26. As per NASA's asteroid watch program data, the 2022 QP4 is relatively small spanning just 40 feet in diameter which would be big as a Bus.

The month of August has been full of asteroids flying by Earth. Another close asteroid is predicted to pass by on Friday with several more coming on the weekend.

At least, four more asteroids close approaches have been predicted by NASA for the weekend with two more for Monday. However, none of these asteroids are a potential threat. The first asteroid, NEO 2022 QP4 is headed for Earth today and will just miss the planet by a few million kilometres.

Asteroid NEO 2022 QP4

Asteroid NEO 2022 QP4 will be flying past our planet Earth on August 26 from 13,96,682 kilometres, which is almost 3.6 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

As per NASA's asteroid watch program data, the 2022 QP4 is relatively small spanning just 40 feet in diameter which would be big as a Bus. The asteroid is travelling at the speed of 7 kilometres per second or 25,000 kmph and after flying past Earth on Friday, it will reach Mars on December 31, 2022.

Also Read: Why the sunspot that grew over tenfold in size in just two days has scientists worried

Time of fly by

NASA has warned that Asteroid 2022 QP4 will whizz past the planet at 21:45 UTC which will be 03:15 AM IST on August 27.

Upcoming asteroids

On August 27, Asteroid NEO 2022 QQ4 is predicted to fly past the Earth while on August 28, Sunday, Asteroid NEO 2022 QP3 is expected to whizz past our planet at a distance of 5.52 million kilometres.

Both the asteroids are relatively smaller, about 110 m in diameter but bigger than the NEO 2022 QP4 (approximately the size of an airplane).

On August 29, two asteroids are expected to fly past the Earth on the same day. Asteroids 2022 QX4 and 2017 BU will be flying past on the same day.