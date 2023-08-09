NASA unveils Artemis 2 Moon mission spacecraft at Kennedy Space Centre

The mission, set to be the first crewed Moon landing mission of the Artemis program, aims to initiate exploration of the lunar surface, particularly the lunar south pole.

Marking a significant milestone in the Artemis 2 space mission, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) unveiled its Orion spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida on August 8. The Artemis program is aimed to return humans to the Moon, with Artemis 2 being the first crewed mission of this endeavour. As of now, the Space Launch System (SLS) is scheduled to launch the spacecraft in November 2024.

A video showcasing the Orion spacecraft was shared on Twitter by Agence France-Presse (AFP). The mission, set to be the first crewed Moon landing mission of the Artemis program, aims to initiate the exploration of the lunar surface, particularly the lunar south pole, where valuable ice deposits could potentially be harvested and transformed into rocket fuel.

VIDEO: NASA unveils its Orion spacecraft for the Artemis 2 space mission, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida pic.twitter.com/8rzLFr6xhD — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 9, 2023

Moreover, the Artemis 3 mission which is set for 2025, might not involve crewed landing as initially planned, reports the French news agency. Jim Free, the associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA, addressed concerns during a press conference.

He expressed that uncertainties about SpaceX’s landing system could impact the mission.

Elon Musk's SpaceX, a pivotal partner in NASA's Artemis program , has secured the contract to develop the landing system based on its prototype Starship rocket. However, the readiness of the Starship rocket for such a critical mission remains a point of contention. SpaceX's orbital test flight of the Starship encountered a dramatic explosion in April, raising concerns about the viability and timeline of the project.

Free further stated that if the landing system is not ready in time, NASA might have to consider an alternative mission. Delays to the Starship project could have implications for spacesuit development and astronaut training simulators, which need to be aligned with the spacecraft's systems.

The Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon and pave the way for future journeys to Mars, has already seen significant milestones. Artemis 1, a mission without a crew, successfully circumnavigated the Moon in 2022. Artemis 2, slated for November 2024, is set to replicate the lunar orbit with crew onboard, while Artemis 3, the linchpin of the program, is intended for a historic human landing on the lunar surface.