NASA tracks colossal 650-feet asteroid flying towards Earth

Last month, NASA released a list of four asteroids that were going to pass our planet without doing any damage. This asteroid, named 2023 CL3, is expected to reach closest to Earth, at a distance of under 7.2 million km today, May 24.

A giant 650-feet wide asteroid is going to pass close to Earth, according to United States space agency NASA. The asteroid, named 2023 CL3 by NASA, is expected to reach closest to Earth, at a distance of under 7.2 million km on May 24.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has listed the space rock on its recently released Near-Earth Asteroids list. It is worth noting that this distance is much greater than that between Earth and the Moon.